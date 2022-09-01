Why Guy Fieri Apologized To Parents For 'Guy's Ultimate Game Night'

We're all familiar with the phrase "don't play with your food." Always ruins a good time, right? Not for Guy Fieri, who inadvertently encouraged kids to continue to play with their food during the premiere of "Guy's Ultimate Game Night." The game in question challenged contestants to build a house with breakfast foods.

Per USA Today, Fieri apologized to parents for any ideas kids might get. However, he also encouraged parents to let their kids be creative with their food, so long as they eat it after they're done playing.

In fact, despite the popularity of the aforementioned phrase, many experts say it's actually good to let kids play with their food. As well as fostering creativity and confidence, playing with food helps get kids interested in food and cooking (via Action for Healthy Kids). For simple recipes your child can help with, check out our list of the best recipes to make with your kids.