Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor Combines Two Delicious Desserts

There is something magical about peering into an ice cream shop's freezer and seeing the vast array of colors and flavors. Seriously, it seems like every food stuff imaginable has been transformed into a type of ice cream. Do you count macaroni and cheese among your favorite dishes? Well, Van Leeuwen has a frozen dessert for you: Kraft Macaroni and Cheese French Ice Cream.

Is your idea of happiness a fist full of Cheeto-covered fingers? There was a dairy concoction for that too: Marble Slab Creamery announced in a press release that Cheetos Flamin' Hot Ice Cream was around for a limited time last year. Do you look forward to Thanksgiving Dinner all year long? The Ice Cream Shop in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware once offered the holiday-inspired Beans, Green, Tomatoes, Potatoes ice cream, designed to replicate the fixings of your Thanksgiving meal.

Whether you are the adventurous type who loves to try each flavor sensation that comes your way or you prefer to stick to traditional vanilla or chocolate, one can't help but be curious about how these offbeat creations taste. Well, it turns out that Baskin-Robbins' new flavor of the month will give you another ice cream to ponder, but perhaps unlike the odd savory selections mentioned above, this offering sounds promising.