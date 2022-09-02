Trix's New Movie Snack Is Not Just For Kids

The snack and cereal worlds are combining once again. Some might remember when Nerds, the crunchy, pebble-shaped candy, manifested as a cereal in 1985 (per Mr. Breakfast). The cereal box contained two flavors, orange/cherry and strawberry grape, split down the middle exactly like the box of candy. In more recent memory, Hostess Brands' Twinkies were integrated into a cereal in a coloration with Post Consumer Brands, according to the latter's website. "In developing a cereal version of the iconic Twinkies, our top priority was focused on delivering the great Twinkies flavor in each bite," Post Consumer Brands' brand manager of cereal partnerships Josh Jans said of the cereal, which has since been discontinued, in 2019.

But according to Soflo Snacks director of partnerships Jonathan Rodriguez, who spoke to Food52, "People want to try something new." As he explained, "Before this wave, everyone was offering the same thing for eight years."

Well, new is exactly what Trix accomplished when the brand announced a new sweet and salty offering this week.