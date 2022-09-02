Trix's New Movie Snack Is Not Just For Kids
The snack and cereal worlds are combining once again. Some might remember when Nerds, the crunchy, pebble-shaped candy, manifested as a cereal in 1985 (per Mr. Breakfast). The cereal box contained two flavors, orange/cherry and strawberry grape, split down the middle exactly like the box of candy. In more recent memory, Hostess Brands' Twinkies were integrated into a cereal in a coloration with Post Consumer Brands, according to the latter's website. "In developing a cereal version of the iconic Twinkies, our top priority was focused on delivering the great Twinkies flavor in each bite," Post Consumer Brands' brand manager of cereal partnerships Josh Jans said of the cereal, which has since been discontinued, in 2019.
But according to Soflo Snacks director of partnerships Jonathan Rodriguez, who spoke to Food52, "People want to try something new." As he explained, "Before this wave, everyone was offering the same thing for eight years."
Well, new is exactly what Trix accomplished when the brand announced a new sweet and salty offering this week.
No silly rabbits here
Trix, a cereal produced by General Mills, recently launched a new snack perfect for movie time (via Brand Eating). The new Trix Popcorn is coated with a fruity glaze and includes actual pieces of the iconic Twix cereal and is described by General Mills as a "perfectly balanced sweet and salty snack," according to Foodbev Media.
This addition seems to be a part of a series by the brand. Earlier this year, General Mills released Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Glaze Snack Popcorn. Per its website, the popcorn is covered in what the company calls "Cinnadust," a combination of sugar and cinnamon. Additionally, Cocoa Puffs popcorn features a sweet and salty cocoa glaze.
Currently, the new Trix cereal is only available in Sam's Clubs, per Foodbev Media, with a 20-ounce bag available for $6.48. Meanwhile, in October, when the treat launches in Walmart, it will come in 7-ounce bags for $3.69.