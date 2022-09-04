Chick-Fil-A Is Finally Coming To This State

Say aloha to Hawaii's first-ever Chick-fil-A locations! The company announced in 2021 that it will be making its way to Hawaii starting with four stores: two in the capital of Honolulu, plus one in the vibrant O'ahu community of Kapolei and another in Kahului, a city on the island of Maui. Natives and travelers alike will now be able to sink their teeth into deluxe sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries, and more.

The Kahului location opened on September 1, 2022, according to Maui Now. The first to open in Hawaii, this location is confirmed to be partaking in Chick-fil-A's Shared Table program, in which "surplus food" from the restaurant is donated to local organizations such as shelters, food banks, and soup kitchens.

At the start of 2022, Chick-fil-A also announced its partnership with The Maui Farm, an organization that provides "at-risk women and their children" with "transitional housing and support services" to help them become more self-sufficient. The nonprofit received a $300,000 True Inspiration Awards grant from Chick-fil-A in 2022, allowing it to expand its space for even more families in need.