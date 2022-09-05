Duff Goldman Had The Most Wholesome Reaction To A Museum Honor

Duff Goldman is a man with many accolades. In addition to his title "Ace of Cakes", he has accumulated quite the cooking resume over the years. Throughout his career, he garnered nominations for one of the most prestigious awards known to those in the food world, a James Beard Award (per The Baltimore Sun). But as the celebrity baker's fans know, he seems just as comfortable as a judge or host, like on "Kids Baking Championship," as he is earning accolades.

Goldman loves to give back to his community and other charitable organizations and as is evident from his social media presence, his family is his number one priority. His fans love to see the baker get the recognition he deserves, which recently happened when one of them visited a museum that honored him. Goldman's reaction was nothing less than what one might expect from the beloved personality (via Twitter).