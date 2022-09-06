Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Worst Bathrooms? Mashed Fans Weigh In - Exclusive Survey

Whether you prefer regional fast food restaurants or national chains, you're probably looking at a couple of factors before you decide where to get your meal: cheap cost, taste, quality, and perhaps most importantly, hygiene. Cleanliness is next to godliness, as the old saying goes. While many fast food restaurants have strict hygiene and cleanliness policies to ensure both the health and comfort of the customer, there's one place that some customers may never be comfortable enough to enter no matter how clean it is — the restroom.

Although you may think that a dirty bathroom isn't enough to drive customers away, you'd be surprised to see how many consumers turn away from a restaurant because of it. According to a 2008 report from QSR Magazine, restaurants that have dirty bathrooms lose repeat business because customers become less trustworthy of the establishment's hygienic practices. Chron explains that a clean bathroom has several benefits, ranging from building customer trust to helping to build structure and responsibility in employees through a daily cleaning schedule.

But which major fast food business has the worst bathroom? 599 people answered Mashed's poll on the subject, leading to an answer that may surprise you. Snap those rubber gloves on and hold your nose as we dive right in.