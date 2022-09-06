Instagram Has High Hopes For Crumbl Cookies' Latest Creation

This week's french toast cookie is "just like grandpa makes," as Crumbl describes its "buttery, fluffy cookie topped with cinnamon egg wash, buttercream, a sweet syrup drizzle, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar." On an Instagram post about the menu item, Crumbl stressed to commenters that this marks the chain's first time serving a square-shaped cookie. Not only does the dessert look a lot like french toast with its bready pores and obligatory toppings, but it's also served warm. According to commenters who have already tried it, it even tastes "just like French toast," too.

"Literally was just eating this and was laughing the entire time because it was so good," said another happy reviewer, while a different user said it's a test of willpower: "I only wanted to taste just a bite and ate the whole thing in 8.9 seconds!" One summed it up as "the BEST flavor this week." What do people find so special about the french toast cookie? One person said they "LOVE the texture," which another commenter described as "so fluffy and light," and someone else said the "buttercream on top is pure *chefs kiss.*"

Others Instagrammers were happier to see the theme of breakfast in general, citing their relief about Fruity Pebbles' return and curiosity about the everything bagel cookie. "Alright you guys breakfast is the most important meal of the day so I'll see you guys at 8am sharp," one commenter instructed fellow followers. Another had a suggestion for Crumbl, telling them to "throw in pancake and waffle too don't be shy."