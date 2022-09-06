The Intensely Creepy Food TikTok Trend That's Taking The Internet By Storm
How exactly can cooking be creepy? It's something all of us do and, considering we all have different ways of cooking across regions and cultures, you can't say that cooking is weird or creepy just because something is done differently than how you expect. But what would happen if you saw your food slithering around, chopping itself up, and tossing itself in the oven to be baked as if dragged by some invisible hand or horrible form of sentience?
That is what makes up the eerie TikTok videos that fascinate and repulse viewers. The videos are published by an account called New World Cuisine and display various dishes seemingly being prepared by the ingredients themselves. Through the use of stop-motion in one video, a raw chicken breast peels a tomato before moving on to remove the heads of several prawns. In another video, a tomato kisses and nuzzles raw chicken wings as it debones them before eggs, rice, and vegetables magically combine into a bowl under their own power. It's much like an animated movie where the food magically waltzes around the kitchen to prepare itself for dinner.
In the comments, some users found this type of cooking video weird and creepy.
One person compared it to the works of David Lynch
If all these videos are just foods such as raw chicken breast and vegetables moving around and cutting themselves up through the use of stop-motion, why exactly would someone find this usually mundane act so weird? Could it be because there's a lack of the usual human element? One Twitter user declared it the "creepiest cooking vid [they've] ever seen," and compared it to the works of David Lynch, notably the director's quinoa cooking video. Other viewers seemed disgusted by the idea of seeing raw chicken touch other food.
"Time for bed. Absolutely horrifying," wrote one user. Another person quipped, "The chicken breast was so helpful, and they just went ahead and slaughtered it." Despite some jarred reactions, many seemed impressed by the video from a technical standpoint. Some even compared it to previous works that combined stop-motion and cooking, such as PES's Submarine Sandwich on YouTube, which details the creation of a sub made from whimsical and unconventional items. Others saw it as a creative and clever take on cooking.
Other strange entries of online cooking include the overly-deadpan reactions of chefs to cooking videos to a web series that involves "cooking with your mouth." Hey, no one said that the Internet wouldn't make cooking weird, right?