The Intensely Creepy Food TikTok Trend That's Taking The Internet By Storm

How exactly can cooking be creepy? It's something all of us do and, considering we all have different ways of cooking across regions and cultures, you can't say that cooking is weird or creepy just because something is done differently than how you expect. But what would happen if you saw your food slithering around, chopping itself up, and tossing itself in the oven to be baked as if dragged by some invisible hand or horrible form of sentience?

That is what makes up the eerie TikTok videos that fascinate and repulse viewers. The videos are published by an account called New World Cuisine and display various dishes seemingly being prepared by the ingredients themselves. Through the use of stop-motion in one video, a raw chicken breast peels a tomato before moving on to remove the heads of several prawns. In another video, a tomato kisses and nuzzles raw chicken wings as it debones them before eggs, rice, and vegetables magically combine into a bowl under their own power. It's much like an animated movie where the food magically waltzes around the kitchen to prepare itself for dinner.

In the comments, some users found this type of cooking video weird and creepy.