Aldi Shoppers Are Pumped To Grab This Returning Fall Treat

According to an Instagram post by @aldifavoritefinds, two whipped dairy topping flavors have returned to Aldi this season. In the photo, there are two cans of whipped cream, one in Pumpkin Spice and the other in Maple Vanilla with "limited edition" visible at the top. "I found these two last night at two different locations," the post began. "Remember that all the fall food items are doing a slow roll out over the next few weeks and may show up at different locations at different times but they should be here soon."

One commenter had already tried one of the flavors. "The maple is magic," they wrote. Another Instagrammer remembered the product from before. "Woo hoo! We loved the pumpkin one last year!" the comment read. In general, it seemed that consumers were more interested in Maple Vanilla than the Pumpkin Spice flavor. "I LOVE the Maple Vanilla! I like to put it on their seasonal yogurts and make them feel like a dessert!" one said. Another read, "Maple vanilla all the way! I'm going to need several cans." All in all, it seems that Aldi shoppers are excited that the treats returned.