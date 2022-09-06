Aldi Shoppers Are Pumped To Grab This Returning Fall Treat
Fall marks the beginning of a lot of things, such as colder weather, changing colors, and most importantly, pumpkin spice season. Though the love of pumpkin spice undoubtedly began with the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, it's since expanded to include numerous other products, edible and non-edible, per Business Insider. According to a spokesperson from Starbucks, the company has sold 500 million Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and in general, Americans spend $500 million per year on pumpkin spice goods. So, why are people so obsessed with this fall flavor?
Per USA Today and research from Johns Hopkins University, it's all about nostalgia. "The smells that are in a pumpkin spice latte are in lots of other things that are associated with this time of year very strongly — with positive memories like family Thanksgiving, or rustling fall leaves and going back to school," said doctoral candidate at Johns Hopkins Sarah Cormiea. Other than pumpkin spice, however, many other flavors indicate fall. According to Guilty Eats, other autumn-based ingredients include hazelnut, pecan, apple cinnamon, hot chocolate, and pumpkin cheesecake. Depending on which ones you like, you might be excited about these returning Aldi whipped topping flavors.
The topping comes in two flavors
According to an Instagram post by @aldifavoritefinds, two whipped dairy topping flavors have returned to Aldi this season. In the photo, there are two cans of whipped cream, one in Pumpkin Spice and the other in Maple Vanilla with "limited edition" visible at the top. "I found these two last night at two different locations," the post began. "Remember that all the fall food items are doing a slow roll out over the next few weeks and may show up at different locations at different times but they should be here soon."
One commenter had already tried one of the flavors. "The maple is magic," they wrote. Another Instagrammer remembered the product from before. "Woo hoo! We loved the pumpkin one last year!" the comment read. In general, it seemed that consumers were more interested in Maple Vanilla than the Pumpkin Spice flavor. "I LOVE the Maple Vanilla! I like to put it on their seasonal yogurts and make them feel like a dessert!" one said. Another read, "Maple vanilla all the way! I'm going to need several cans." All in all, it seems that Aldi shoppers are excited that the treats returned.