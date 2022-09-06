McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast

Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).

Along with savory meals, you can also snag something sweet at McDonald's on your morning breakfast run. Back in 2020, McDonald's introduced its McCafé Bakery menu, which included a variety of breakfast pastries, including the Blueberry Muffin, Apple Fritter, and Cinnamon Roll (via Eat This, Not That!). Now, just in time for fall 2022, the fast casual chain is adding a new sweet to its lineup — the Cheese Danish. Here's what you need to know about the eagerly anticipated pastry, including how (and when) you can get one for yourself.