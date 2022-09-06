McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast
Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
Along with savory meals, you can also snag something sweet at McDonald's on your morning breakfast run. Back in 2020, McDonald's introduced its McCafé Bakery menu, which included a variety of breakfast pastries, including the Blueberry Muffin, Apple Fritter, and Cinnamon Roll (via Eat This, Not That!). Now, just in time for fall 2022, the fast casual chain is adding a new sweet to its lineup — the Cheese Danish. Here's what you need to know about the eagerly anticipated pastry, including how (and when) you can get one for yourself.
The Cheese Danish is returning to the menu this season
If you want to try the new McDonald's Cheese Danish, you won't have to wait long. It will be available for a limited time only at participating McDonald's locations starting September 14 (via PR Newswire). According to the McDonald's' website, the pastry clocks in at 390 calories and features a sugary cream cheese filling, crumbly buttery streusel, and vanilla drizzle.
While it might be the first time you're hearing about the Cheese Danish, it's not the first time it's been at McDonald's. According to the blog In The 80s, the McDonald's Cheese Danish — along with apple, raspberry, and cinnamon — was a classic breakfast back in the 1980s. "I always got the cheese and it was sooooo good," one person raved, adding, "It's just like an Entenmann's cheese danish." Another person claimed it "[was] by far the best breakfast item McDonalds ever put on their menu." Many loved how the danishes were served warm with a pat of butter on top, "It was always the perfect temperature and always soft and absolutely perfect."