Domino's Just Announced An Exciting Discount For Customers Who Order Online

If you've been to the grocery store, a restaurant, or ordered delivery or take-out recently, then chances are you've noticed that food prices have gotten really expensive (per the Washington Post). Pork's inflation will give you sticker shock, and some of the anti-inflation meals Twitter users have come up with are so unappealing, that they might actually be more effective as appetite suppressants than anything else.

Because food is so expensive right now, lots of shoppers are looking for ways to lower their food bills. Digital coupons are one way that consumers are saving. In 2021, people were using coupons more than ever, and brands were quick to react. According to Convenience Store News, brands gave out 28% more digital coupons in 2021 than in 2020. With inflation even worse in 2022 than in 2021, we can only hypothesize that the thirst for digital coupons on both the consumer and brand side has increased. In fact, some food businesses are even directly addressing inflation in their latest ad campaigns, including pizza chain Domino's, which just unveiled an "Inflation Relief Deal."