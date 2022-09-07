Mashed Survey: The Absolute Best Snack For A Summer Baseball Game, According To Fans

Summer might be wrapping up, but baseball season is in full swing. Going to a sports game and cheering your favorite team from the stands is not complete without a delicious snack or two. Fuel is definitely needed because watching professional athletes run around the diamond can work up an appetite. Chowing down on the best foods an MLB ballpark has to offer is a classic way to spend a summer afternoon.

Baseball stadium concession stands, in particular, have a few set menu items that have been ever-present and popular. Snacks like hot dogs and Cracker Jack are so synonymous with the sport that there's even a song (per the Library of Congress). Out of all of the possible foods, these two handheld snacks have become ballpark staples thanks in large part to the 1893 World's Fair (via MLB). Known for the countless inventions to come from its vendors, the World's Fair is where German immigrants introduced the U.S. to dachshund sausages and also is where the Rueckheim brothers perfected their popcorn recipe now known as Cracker Jack. History aside, snacks are a huge part of the game day experience to this day, and some current favorites have been around for centuries.