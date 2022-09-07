Lil Yachty's Newly Launched Frozen Pizza Line Leaves Out One Specific Ingredient

Lil Yachty has yet to drop an album dedicated to pizza, but the Alabama-bred hip-hop artist has used his platform to advertise his obsession with the dish, which might even eclipse Lil Yachty's love of Reese's Puffs and Yachty's strong opinions about Uncrustables. If you were a fan in 2017, maybe you even met him in the flesh after grabbing a slice from his spur-of-the-moment pizza pop-up that took over a Los Angeles storefront for a weekend (per Eater).

Five years later, the Grammy-nominated star has taken the pizza division of his culinary career to the next level by partnering with Universal Music Group for Brand's frozen pizza line Deep Cuts for the launch of Yachty's Pizzeria, his own line of frozen pies available exclusively at Walmart (per People). "I've loved making and eating pizza my whole life, so this is a project I'm really excited about and have been for a long time," the artist and pizza entrepreneur told uDiscover Music. "We made some wild flavors but there's still something for everybody." The one thing shoppers shouldn't expect to find? A popular green vegetable.