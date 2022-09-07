Lil Yachty's Newly Launched Frozen Pizza Line Leaves Out One Specific Ingredient
Lil Yachty has yet to drop an album dedicated to pizza, but the Alabama-bred hip-hop artist has used his platform to advertise his obsession with the dish, which might even eclipse Lil Yachty's love of Reese's Puffs and Yachty's strong opinions about Uncrustables. If you were a fan in 2017, maybe you even met him in the flesh after grabbing a slice from his spur-of-the-moment pizza pop-up that took over a Los Angeles storefront for a weekend (per Eater).
Five years later, the Grammy-nominated star has taken the pizza division of his culinary career to the next level by partnering with Universal Music Group for Brand's frozen pizza line Deep Cuts for the launch of Yachty's Pizzeria, his own line of frozen pies available exclusively at Walmart (per People). "I've loved making and eating pizza my whole life, so this is a project I'm really excited about and have been for a long time," the artist and pizza entrepreneur told uDiscover Music. "We made some wild flavors but there's still something for everybody." The one thing shoppers shouldn't expect to find? A popular green vegetable.
Broccoli is not invited to Lil Yachty's pizza party
Yachty's Pizzeria is a beautiful contradiction. On the one hand, it has everything, including a unique cheddar cheese crust. On the other hand, it forgoes a vegetable that's long been counted as a popular pizza topping: broccoli. "I hate the smell of broccoli. Steamed broccoli smells so disgusting. I don't eat vegetables, bro," Yachty told People. "I wouldn't have made a veggie pizza, but it's not all about me."
Per a press release, shoppers can expect to see an array of flavors including Buffalo Style Chicken (featuring the rapper's own buffalo ranch sauce topped with mozzarella, spicy chopped buffalo chicken breast, and fried onions), Hot Honey Cheese (a six-hitter with mozzarella, provolone, Monterey jack, asiago, Romano, and parmesan on top of sweet and spicy tomato sauce), Pepperoni & Bacon (a meaty medley of smoked bacon and pepperoni on top of mozzarella), and, out of the goodness of his heart, a Veggie Supreme (which includes bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and olives topped with shredded Gouda and Fontina).
The rapper tells People he's already looking ahead to other pizza-related ventures. "Maybe pizza bagels and pizza rolls, and then pizza sticks, or just a different kind of crust," he says. The future looks bright for Yachty's Pizzeria, but that future does not include a certain green floret.