Why Guy Fieri's Eating Habits On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Are Not What They Seem

"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has been airing since 2006, and it's safe to say it's one of Food Network's most successful TV series. According to Eater.com, producer David Page was joking when he came up with the concept for the show, but an executive from the network loved the idea, and casted Guy Fieri as the show's host.

At the time, Fieri had just began his journey as a restauranter, with Johnny Garlic's and Tex Wasabi's under his belt at the time. He didn't have much experience being in front of a camera, having only been in a few episodes of a failed Food Network barbecue show. But he took to "Triple D" naturally, despite never going to a diner before.

On the show, Fieri is usually seen eating the biggest waffles or meatiest paninis (via Delish). But in a recent interview with People, the Food Network star discloses that when it comes to his eating habits, there is more than what the camera sees.