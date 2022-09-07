Buying Select 7-Eleven Products Could Help Football Fans Win Big

According to a study by market-research firm Ipsos, 52% of customers are more likely to remain loyal to businesses that offer contests (via Odenza). There are many reasons that businesses hold contests; For one, when customers fill out their information, it gives companies a better look at demographics and interests. Secondly, it's a good advertising strategy. Convenience stores seem to understand the importance of contests, as many of them, such as Casey's and 7-Eleven, have deployed the strategy to drum up business.

In May 2022, Casey's held a Summer of Freedom campaign that offered a range of prizes such as a float trip excursion to Missouri's Meramec River Resort, a Lake Week Excursion with a stay at Big Cedar Lodge, and the ultimate family barbecue (per Convenience Store News). Currently, 7-Eleven is offering the chance to win an XBox game pack. And even bigger than that, according to a press release, the company is also hosting a contest for the ultimate football fan.