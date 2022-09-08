The Fast-Food Chain That's Lauded As One Of The 'Best Workplaces'

Let's be honest with ourselves: Working fast food isn't exactly something most people consider a "dream job," or even a job they'd want to do at all for that matter. Years of stoner comedies may make working fryers or grills with your buddies seem like a good time, but if you were offered a better gig than flipping burgers you'd tear that uniform off the moment you heard the offer. This isn't to say that working at a place like McDonald's or Burger King is bad. But there's usually not a lot of room for advancement (per Labor Press). But what if it turned out that working at a fast-food restaurant wasn't only good, but in reality, a great place to work? This seems to be the case for one of America's most celebrated fast-food companies: White Castle.

In addition to being known as America's oldest fast-food restaurant, having started back in 1921 (via Consumerist), White Castle seems to be one of the best places to work. As PR Newswire reports, Fortune listed the burger restaurant as one of the recipients of the "Great Place to Work" title, being only one among the 20 companies that made the list. In fact, this is the second time in a row that White Castle won such an honor.

What exactly makes White Castle such an impressive place to work? Is it good pay? Employee perks? All the free sliders you can eat?