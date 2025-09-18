Send Your Loved One The Ultimate Care Package With Graeter's Ice Cream Delivery
Life's journey often takes you far from home, which can be a bittersweet experience for all involved. Parents naturally miss their college-bound children after sending them off, while young adults in new environments pine for the simple pleasures that exemplified their childhoods. They say you can never go home again, but that doesn't mean you can't have it delivered! For 155 years, Graeter's has been crafting premium ice cream, using a tried-and-true process that ensures the best possible results. This multi-generational, family-run business makes ice cream much the same way it did back in 1870, and its French Pot method is a big reason why the brand continues to win over the hearts and taste buds of ice cream lovers.
In addition to finding it in ice cream shops and retailers all over the country, customers can also have Graeter's pints shipped directly to their homes. Even better, you can select an assortment of Graeter's products to be delivered in a creamy care package to someone you love. Whether cheering up a homesick college freshman or surprising your loved one with a beloved ice cream flavor, Graeter's nationwide shipping can bring a little bit of nostalgia right to your door.
What is Graeter's French Pot process?
A family-owned business that got its start in the late 19th century, Graeter's continues to honor the ice cream-making traditions that put the company on the map. Founder Louis Charles Graeter humbly began selling from a street cart in downtown Cincinnati, having churned ice cream by hand and sold it to customers swiftly due to the lack of refrigeration equipment. The ice cream biz isn't as fast-paced these days (or as melty), but Graeter's insists on using its original process to create its rich, flavorful products.
At Graeter's, it's all about the French Pot, a specialized mixing device used to make ice cream before the advent of modern machines and equipment. Here's how the French Pot system works: First, an ice cream mixture of milk, cream, egg custard, and natural ingredients goes into specially constructed 2 ½-gallon stainless-steel pots. These pots are situated in a vertical freezer, where they are slowly spun during freezing. Frozen ice cream is carefully hand-scraped back into the center, limiting the amount of air that gets into the mix. Approximately 15 minutes later, additions like chocolate chips, toffee bits, and coconut flakes are poured into the mixture. The finished product is hand-scooped into cartons, packaged, and prepped for distribution.
Indulge in Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip, Graeter's signature flavor
What makes Graeter's Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip ice cream worthy of being the brand's signature flavor? The recipe is undeniably bursting with the tangy taste of black raspberries sourced from the Willamette Valley in Oregon, but the real star is Graeter's signature chocolate chips. To be fair, chocolate "planks" might be a better description, as the company has a special way of adding the ingredient to its ice cream. Along with its signature flavor, Graeter's also uses this method when making other varieties containing chocolate chips.
Graeter's uses only gourmet chocolate in its products, which is melted and added directly to the freezing French pot as it spins. This causes the chocolate to freeze in a large uniform layer. The layer is broken down into more manageable sizes by the artisan shepherding the process. Sizable chocolate chunks are just one reason Graeter's ice cream stands out from other brands.
The great taste of campfire S'mores in a pint
If making treats around roaring campfires is your idea of fun, Graeter's S'mores ice cream is perfect for you. There are few flavors more nostalgic than marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate, and Graeter's puts a gourmet spin on this classic recipe by sourcing the last ingredient from Peter's Chocolate (also used in other Graeter's flavors). The esteemed chocolatier got its start in Switzerland in 1875, around the same time that Louis Charles Graeter began plying his ice cream trade in Cincinnati.
What better way to relive fond childhood memories than by enjoying a pint of S'mores ice cream? You can find Graeter's pints at grocery stores throughout the nation or at one of their charming ice cream shops. Customers can also order directly from Graeter's and have pints shipped right to their door! Ice cream packs, which feature an assortment of flavors, make excellent gifts for college students and young adults pining for the simple comforts of home.
Caramel Apple Pie is the ultimate fall flavor
An ode to the flavors of fall, Graeter's Caramel Apple Pie ice cream pays homage to the classic autumnal dessert. Punctuating the creamy richness of the ice cream are real chunks of pie and apple, which are seasoned with the perfect blend of fall spices. Then there's the ice cream itself, an infusion of apple-y, cinnamon-y goodness. This pie a la mode in a single, sumptuous package is the perfect way to conclude a satisfying fall feast.
This season, Caramel Apple Pie ice cream is available now (starting on September 15) for a limited time. Enjoy a self-curated selection of this seasonal variety and choose from Graeter's 33 delicious flavors when you purchase a 6 or 12-pack from the website.
Bring the comforts of home right to your door with Graeter's delivery
If you can't find Graeter's ice cream in stores, no worries! The company offers nationwide delivery to bring the taste of home right to your door. When you order directly from Graeter's, you're guaranteed that your ice cream pints arrive fully frozen to ensure a cold, creamy delight. You can also create your own pack when ordering 6 or 12-packs of Graeter's, which will keep your craving for sweet, frosty treats fully satisfied. If you opt for a delicious dozen when ordering directly from the website, you'll save $39.95!
Choose from beloved classics like Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip, S'mores, and Caramel Apple Pie (available 9/15), or choose from any of Graeter's other tempting flavors like Vienna Coffee, Mango Sorbet, and Midnight Snack (with brownies, chocolate-covered pretzels, and mini peanut butter cups in malt-flavored ice cream). No matter where life's journey takes you, Graeter's ice cream will be there every step of the way.