Rosanna Pansino Is Returning To Fans' Screens With A New Fall Baking Show

As a successful YouTuber, Rosanna Pansino has turned baking from a nerdy obsession into a recipe for becoming a sought-after television personality in the food world. Since 2011, her "Nerdy Nummies" has greeted and maybe even stunned fans with whimsical, realistic, and visually impressive baked treats. Whether the viewers were drawn to pop culture references or making geeky treats, millions of people subscribed to her channel, which has amassed billions of views (via news.com.au). Pansino even sells various merchandise on her personal website.

That online success propelled Pansino into a bigger baking spotlight with the HBO Max series, "Baketopia." The series only lasted one season and has been removed from the streaming site, per Pop Culture. The site suggested that the Warner Bros., Discovery, and HBO merger led to some programming being cut. Still, Pansino's fans were eagerly awaiting her next project. As seen in a recent Instagram post, a new culinary competition will bring some fun and frights to the spooky season. Pansino joins the Food Network talent roster as co-host of the new "Halloween Cookie Challenge."