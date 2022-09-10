Guy Fieri Just Spilled Major Tea On His Iconic Style

Food Network fans far and wide can't claim they've never heard of Guy Fieri. The booming restaurateur has made countless appearances on various shows, including his own, since 2006 (per Food Network). Much of the star's financial success and popularity stemmed from his hit series, "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" (via Forbes).

When you think of Fieri, there's a high probability you imagine the multi-million dollar chef with spikey bleached hair and a signature flame button-up, tooling around in a shiny red Camaro. While that fateful image is intrinsically tied to "Triple D," Fieri fans may have taken the iconic hairstyle a little too far over the years.

At one point, according to a Vice report, people could pay to name Fieri's hair follicles in exchange for exemplary certificates, though the celebrity himself was not involved in that business. At the height of "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, there was even a Fieri-themed bar crawl in Manhattan known as "FieriCon." Countless crawlers dawned in fake blond wigs, bandanas, and loud shirts making their predicated stops in hopes of reaching Flavortown (per Vice).

Whether or not you appreciate Fieri's style, he makes no apologies for his iconic look. He may detest the flame-covered shirt most people associate him with, but he owns his appearance and talks freely about how his style has evolved or, in this case, remained fixed throughout the years.