Trader Joe's Just Turned Brussels Sprouts Into Your Favorite Side Dish

What food did you most dread seeing on your dinner plate when you were a kid? Was it a squishy side of soggy spinach? The chalky slab of liver that no amount of ketchup could save? Or perhaps it was the Brussels sprout — the veggie with the nose-piercing odor that your mother would boil into a ball of watery mush? Who knew a tiny green orb could cause small humans so much distress?

In a survey conducted by SWNS Digital, 30% of respondents confessed to loathing the vegetable as a child despite developing a liking for them as an adult. Is this turnaround simply because you've discovered new ways to cook them, like a roasted Brussels sprouts recipe? This is quite possible. The Daily Meal reveals that it was often "overcooking and overboiling" and the use of frozen varieties that caused the aversion. This may partially explain your childhood distaste, but it turns out there is a more scientific reason. According to Popular Science, children tend to be adverse to bitter-tasting foods like Brussels sprouts. It's not because they're pickier eaters, but is part of a survival mechanism designed to protect them from consuming something toxic. Apparently, most inedibles found in nature tend to be bitter.

Thankfully, you're a grown-up now and can eat whatever the heck you like, but if you never developed an appreciation for them, Trader Joe's new offering may change your mind.