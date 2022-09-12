Why Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its New Bread

Even though National Sandwich Month might have passed, Trader Joe's fans are filling their carts with a new bread that just hit the shelf. As the September weather brings its chilly nights, many people are hungry for comfort food that satisfies. It seems that the Fearless Flyer has a new delight for shoppers. As seen on Instagram and Reddit, many Trader Joe's fans are raving about the newest savory item in the bakery aisle.

Trader Joe's has a wide array of bakery items that tempt people to have just one more slice. While brioche rolls or even the Everything Ciabatta rolls might be pantry staples, seasonal and limited-time offerings often get more attention. Even the focaccia mix had many people crafting picturesque bread.

But a new offering might be the flavor winner for the season. According to @traderjoeslist on Instagram, the new French Onion Focaccia Bread is here, and it seems that many people cannot resist putting a bag in the basket. While few things can beat freshly made bread straight from the oven, this savory sensation is more than just another hunk of dough.