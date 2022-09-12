The Halloween-Themed Wine Aldi Shoppers Can't Wait To Try

Traditionally, Halloween has been all about the kiddies. Yes, the grown-ups will tell you that nothing gives them more pleasure than watching a gaggle of ghastly ghosts and goblins trekking a path from one neighbor to another. Adults will likely spend a small fortune on thumb-sized candy bars, have to make minion costumes from scratch, and lug their tired minions home after a night of trick-or-treating. Sure, the adults will likely pilfer Kit Kat bars and potato chips from their children's haul when they're not looking, but that doesn't quite cut it. There must be a way to make Halloween a celebratory occasion for the grown-ups too.

When APNORC asked American adults how they celebrate Halloween, 42% responded that they'd be handing out goodies to the trick-or-treaters, 36% said they'd put up Halloween decorations, while a mere 25% said they would be attending a Halloween soiree. A YouGov survey revealed that a mere 25% of adults had made plans to wear a Halloween costume in 2018, with a whopping 89% of those aged 55 and over saying they had no intention of dressing up for the occasion.

With so few grown-ups attending parties or donning costumes, it seems that adults are in desperate need of a Halloween product created just for them. Thankfully, Aldi has a wine for that.