We Finally Know When GBBO Will Air Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Will they or won't they? No, we're not talking about the clichéed TV trope of two characters in a show who are resisting having a kiss or entering a relationship after a long time (per TV Tropes). We're talking about the latest season of the beloved baking competition, "The Great British Bake Off." Season 13 was slated to start on September 13, 2022, on Channel 4, but after the sad news about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, much changed in the U.K. and in the world of TV programming.
Following the Queen's death in the U.K., news presenters changed into black clothing; if there's any music playing, it's very melancholic; and TV shows with any comedic elements in them are removed from the schedule during the period of the nation's mourning (via the Daily Record). And many shows are postponed. So will we see the return of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, along with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, or won't we? Will Channel 4 air the first episode of the new season on September 13 or not?
GBBO Season 13 will air on September 13, 2022
The Birmingham Mail reports that even though BBC and ITV made drastic changes to their schedules, opting to air coverage of the Queen, Channel 4 has other plans. The people over at Channel 4 say that they've made "significant changes" to their schedule, such as "extended news coverage." However, the spokesperson for Channel 4 also said that they "offer viewers an alternative" during critical times such as this.
So yes, after some big talk about the postponement, the first episode of "GBBO" Season 13 will air as initially planned, on September 13, 2022. The first episode of the new season of another Channel 4 show called "Gogglebox" was also not postponed, but the narrator, Craig Cash, mentioned the Queen and explained that the cast of "Gogglebox" didn't react to the sad news because the show was filmed prior to the Queen's death. In "Gogglebox," you can see regular people watching TV and reacting to an array of U.K. programming (via The Birmingham Mail).
The show is cozy, warm, and feel-good, so we definitely recommend giving it a go as well, at least until the new cast of "GBBO" amateur bakers and their wonderful new bakes are presented on our TV screens once again. Apparently, Season 13 will be "harder" than the ones before, and a new Mexican-themed week on the show is upon us (per The Surrey Advertiser), so it's time to get respectfully excited about the new season of "GBBO."