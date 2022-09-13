We Finally Know When GBBO Will Air Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

The Birmingham Mail reports that even though BBC and ITV made drastic changes to their schedules, opting to air coverage of the Queen, Channel 4 has other plans. The people over at Channel 4 say that they've made "significant changes" to their schedule, such as "extended news coverage." However, the spokesperson for Channel 4 also said that they "offer viewers an alternative" during critical times such as this.

So yes, after some big talk about the postponement, the first episode of "GBBO" Season 13 will air as initially planned, on September 13, 2022. The first episode of the new season of another Channel 4 show called "Gogglebox" was also not postponed, but the narrator, Craig Cash, mentioned the Queen and explained that the cast of "Gogglebox" didn't react to the sad news because the show was filmed prior to the Queen's death. In "Gogglebox," you can see regular people watching TV and reacting to an array of U.K. programming (via The Birmingham Mail).

The show is cozy, warm, and feel-good, so we definitely recommend giving it a go as well, at least until the new cast of "GBBO" amateur bakers and their wonderful new bakes are presented on our TV screens once again. Apparently, Season 13 will be "harder" than the ones before, and a new Mexican-themed week on the show is upon us (per The Surrey Advertiser), so it's time to get respectfully excited about the new season of "GBBO."