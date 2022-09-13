Was There Really A Photo Of The Queen On A McDonald's Kiosk?

Last week's passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, sparked an avalanche of well wishes and remembrance for the long-reigning monarch. With the second longest reign in history, Queen Elizabeth II sat on the throne for over 70 of her 96 years, per NPR. The only British monarch many people alive have seen, her passing was met with many tributes from well-wishers, including "The Great British Bake Off" stars. Paul Hollywood left a touching tribute, and Noel Fielding shared a personal portrait of the queen he created on his Instagram.

Regional food behemoths like GBBO are not the only ones to extend condolences. Food giants from across the pond have expressed their sadness at the loss of the queen. However, a puzzling supposed tribute from the largest fast-food chain in the world, McDonald's (via Investopedia), had some shaking their heads. On Twitter, a tweet of Her Majesty under the McDonald's logo at an ordering kiosk had many questioning the photo's legitimacy.