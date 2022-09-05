Starbucks Is Being Sued By NYC For One Key Reason

Locke was fired from his position as a barista not long after the Queens Starbucks staff voted to unionize, reports CNBC. Now, New York City is suing the company for Locke's wrongful termination, as well as for violating local Fair Workweek laws that prevent employers from firing workers without "just cause."

Starbucks, which told CNBC that it plans to "defend against the alleged violations" of the Fair Workweek laws, maintains that Locke was fired for not filling out a daily COVID symptom report at the beginning of a shift. According to QNS, Locke had been trying fill out the form, but a supervisor physically blocked him from doing so. Starbucks said that Locke made a "false claim of workplace violence" when he reported the physical contact, which it cites as another reason for his firing. One of Locke's co-workers said they "heard the shift supervisor admit to making physical contact with Locke," and the supervisor would not allow Locke to watch the video footage that supposedly implicated him in those accusations.

As Locke notes, he was one of the key coordinators of the store's union efforts. "I think this is a clear incident of retaliation for a successful union effort," he said. "Starbucks has so many instances of illegal firings and harassment for workers who are unionizing and I think this is just another case of that." If the city wins its case against the coffee chain, Locke will get his position back, as well as restitution and back pay.