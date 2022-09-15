The Ice Cream Flavor Creamalicious Owner Liz Rogers Is Most Proud Of - Exclusive
Imagine your favorite ice cream flavor mixed with your favorite pastry. That dream just became a reality with Creamalicious' artisan ice cream pints. Executive chef and owner Liz Rogers created the company just last year to showcase her favorite baked goods for a new sweet and savory dessert. The Southern-inspired brand offers every flavor from red velvet cheesecake to pecan pie, so you know you can't go wrong no matter which ice cream you choose.
In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Rogers opened up about what it's like to run a minority- and woman-owned business, and she revealed the stories behind her top-selling pints. Although the chef named the Slap Yo' Momma Banana Pudding as the customer favorite, there is another pastry flavor that takes the cake (no, it's not Aunt Poonie's Caramel Pound Cake or the Uncle Charles Brown Suga Bourban Cake, either, as delicious as those sound). Creamalicious is a nod to Rogers' family heritage, so it only makes sense that another tasty, family-inspired flavor is one that she is most proud of.
Rogers says the Granma Gigi's Sweet Potato Pie is 'fascinating'
If you need a pointer on which Creamalicious flavor to try first, Liz Rogers has your back. The executive chef named Granma Gigi's Sweet Potato Pie as the ice cream she is most proud of, as it takes your tastebuds to "another level." She said, "I find it fascinating because you do have the notes of cinnamon and nutmeg and the puree roasted sweet potatoes, but you have the crust, and it literally tastes exactly like it is." Although Rogers claims this pint tastes just "like a piece of sweet potato pie," it is actually the hardest one to make.
She added that sweet potato pie is an "intricate" dessert that she created from her mom's recipe. Rogers recalled a memory from her childhood when it was, "Christmas time, you woke up and ... you come downstairs, [there are] like 20 sweet potato pies lined up on the table because she baked these amazing pies." The Creamalicious owner was able to replicate her mother's nostalgic recipe for her business. We don't know about you, but this dessert sounds perfect for the Thanksgiving table.
Rogers has some exciting projects coming up this year, including a cookies and cream line named Cookies and Bliss set to launch in March of 2023. No Oreos for Creamalicious, though; the chef assured us that all of the cookies included in the line will be homemade. We can't wait to see what's in store — literally!
Check out Creamalicious' Instagram Page to keep up with its latest products, and head to Creamalicious' website to buy your own pints.