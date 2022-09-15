The Ice Cream Flavor Creamalicious Owner Liz Rogers Is Most Proud Of - Exclusive

If you need a pointer on which Creamalicious flavor to try first, Liz Rogers has your back. The executive chef named Granma Gigi's Sweet Potato Pie as the ice cream she is most proud of, as it takes your tastebuds to "another level." She said, "I find it fascinating because you do have the notes of cinnamon and nutmeg and the puree roasted sweet potatoes, but you have the crust, and it literally tastes exactly like it is." Although Rogers claims this pint tastes just "like a piece of sweet potato pie," it is actually the hardest one to make.

She added that sweet potato pie is an "intricate" dessert that she created from her mom's recipe. Rogers recalled a memory from her childhood when it was, "Christmas time, you woke up and ... you come downstairs, [there are] like 20 sweet potato pies lined up on the table because she baked these amazing pies." The Creamalicious owner was able to replicate her mother's nostalgic recipe for her business. We don't know about you, but this dessert sounds perfect for the Thanksgiving table.

Rogers has some exciting projects coming up this year, including a cookies and cream line named Cookies and Bliss set to launch in March of 2023. No Oreos for Creamalicious, though; the chef assured us that all of the cookies included in the line will be homemade. We can't wait to see what's in store — literally!

Check out Creamalicious' Instagram Page to keep up with its latest products, and head to Creamalicious' website to buy your own pints.