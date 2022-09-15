Little Bites' Returning Fall Snack Is Exactly What You'd Think

The taste of fall comes in many different flavors and scents. Cinnamon apple, sugar cookie, autumn leaves, and of course, pumpkin, may come to mind when imagining the cool-aired season. With all the fall flavors to taste, there are even more fall-inspired recipes to try at home. A classic fall offering that we can all agree on and love? Muffins. There's something about a warm baked muffin that captures the essence of fall. According to Market Watch, the global muffin market is expected to grow through 2029 due to consumers' increasing preference for health-conscious treats.

Once Entenmann's emerged in the baked goods market in 1898, the muffin market was changed forever. Their ever-popular Little Bites packages mini, bite-sized muffins for your muffin-snacking needs on the go, any time of the day. Throughout the years, Little Bites has satisfied its customers' muffin flavor cravings with limited-edition flavors, including Butter Cookie and S'mores.

Just in time for this year's fall season, Little Bites has returned with a special seasonal flavor that we didn't know we needed.