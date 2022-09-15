Little Bites' Returning Fall Snack Is Exactly What You'd Think
The taste of fall comes in many different flavors and scents. Cinnamon apple, sugar cookie, autumn leaves, and of course, pumpkin, may come to mind when imagining the cool-aired season. With all the fall flavors to taste, there are even more fall-inspired recipes to try at home. A classic fall offering that we can all agree on and love? Muffins. There's something about a warm baked muffin that captures the essence of fall. According to Market Watch, the global muffin market is expected to grow through 2029 due to consumers' increasing preference for health-conscious treats.
Once Entenmann's emerged in the baked goods market in 1898, the muffin market was changed forever. Their ever-popular Little Bites packages mini, bite-sized muffins for your muffin-snacking needs on the go, any time of the day. Throughout the years, Little Bites has satisfied its customers' muffin flavor cravings with limited-edition flavors, including Butter Cookie and S'mores.
Just in time for this year's fall season, Little Bites has returned with a special seasonal flavor that we didn't know we needed.
Little Bites new fall flavor
Celebrating the season of all things pumpkin spice, Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins have returned to the shelves of grocery stores nationwide. Back by popular demand, the Pumpkin Muffins are made with real pumpkin and still uphold the traditional Little Bites' moist and bite-sized features. In true Entenmann's fashion, the treats also contain no high fructose corn syrup or trans-fat. The pumpkin muffins are now on grocery store shelves across the country with five pouches of four muffins per box. The suggested retail price for one package of the snack is $5.69 (via Chew Boom).
If you're craving the flavors of fall packaged in small, bite-sized offerings look no further. Because they're already packaged in servings of four muffins per bag, you can easily bring them along to your family fall festivities of pumpkin picking, corn maze running, leaf jumping, or as a school snack without the mess.