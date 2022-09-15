The Top Chef-Approved Sauce Line Fans Need To Know About

With fall and winter on their way, it's time to break out warm and comforting recipes. These easy slow cooker recipes will get you through a busy fall, and you can also stock up plenty of sauces to whip up a quick pasta or to use as a marinade for meats and vegetables. If you're looking for a sauce approved by a "Top Chef" judge, you can turn to Tom Colicchio's new line of pasta sauce, but this isn't the only sauce collection for "Top Chef" fans.

UrbanDaddy reported that Our Pantry just announced a new line with four different sauces, and each sauce was developed by a "Top Chef." Adrienne Cheatham, and Silvia Barban, and food stylist Mariana Velasquez developed products for this line.

A press release sent to Mashed says that items from Our Pantry's sauce line will be available for purchase on September 20, but customers can preorder products now. Each sauce comes in a 12-ounce jar. Prices range based on the sauce, and sauces can also be purchased in sets directly from Our Pantry. If you're excited about the offerings, you may want all the details of each option.