What We Know About Tom Colicchio's New Pasta Sauce Line

According to a press release, "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio's pasta line will include six tomato sauces all inspired by a different region in Italy. The pasta sauces include Ligura (lemon, white wine and herbs), Trentino (mushrooms, parmesan, and rosemary), Sicilia (orange, olive, and white wine flavors), Piemonte (barolo wine and sage), Abruzzo (saffron and fennel pollen), and Calabria (eggplant, zucchini, and chili).

The Colicchio Collection's website says that the Abruzzo, Piemonte, and Calabria sauces are vegan, and you can purchase each sauce as a set of three jars for $45. You can also join the Club Colicchio subscription plan for delivery every other month, 15% off purchases, and other exclusive offers. While each sauce has its own unique flavor profile, all of them are made with New Jersey tomatoes. These tomatoes were developed by Rutgers University are loved for the balance of sweetness and acidity, as explained by Penn State.

To make cooking even easier, the Colicchio Collection's website includes recipes for each sauce and recommended dinner pairings. For example, the Ligura sauce pairs with fish, shrimp, and vegetables. And if you need more ideas for what to do for dinner, try these unique pasta recipes that will impress your friends and family or these quick pasta recipes for weeknights.