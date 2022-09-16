The Fall Ice Cream That's Coming Back To Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's ongoing dispute over its sales in Israel continues to broaden the political divide between the ice cream brand's independent board and its parent company (per BBC). But if you put that aside, the Vermont-based dessert purveyor still has an image that leans into the goofy, gleefully indulgent side of life — the side that might invite a group of friends over simply to sit on the floor and tuck into a pint of Cherry Garcia.

Proof of the brand's penchant for fun can be found in its flavors, many of which seem like they were inspired by dessert concoctions that can only be thought up in the wee hours of the morning. (We're thinking specifically of Half Baked, Boom Chocolatta! Cookie Core, and Chance the Rapper's signature Ben & Jerry's flavor, Mint Chocolate Chance.) As fall approaches, Ben & Jerry's is bringing back a fan favorite that puts its signature razzle-dazzle on a classic season flavor.