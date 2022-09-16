Bacon Lovers Will Be Jealous Of Wendy's Canada's New Offering

While Canada may not be perceived as being a land of epicurean delicacies and haute cuisine, it does have a few enviable culinary finds. Poutine, peameal bacon, Canada Dry, and Tim Horton's may spring to mind, but these aren't the only foods born in the Great White North. There are several other iconic Canadian foods that people need to try.

If you have never wrapped your lips around a Montreal smoked meat sandwich, it might be hard to picture. The New York Times explained that smoke meat melds pastrami and corned beef. Narcity calls the butter tart – a delectable treat made with "butter, eggs, brown sugar, and raisins" – a "national treasure." The requisite Canadian cocktail, aka the Caesar, is a simple combo of tomato juice and clam juice with a splash of hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce, and a shot of vodka (per Contiki). It may sound strange, but it is a fan favorite north of the 49th parallel. The Ottawa area specialty, the Beaver Tail, is a "hand-stretched pastry" that resembles the beaver's tail and boasts a selection of different toppings. And as CBC shares, Canadian Mcdonald's locations still boast all-day breakfast items.

In case you haven't yet found a reason to be a little envious of those neighbors to the north, a new exclusively Canadian offering will have bacon aficionados longing to cross the border.