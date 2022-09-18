Duff Goldman's Cake Of The Week Will Make Football Fans Happy

If there is one thing "Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-off" taught viewers, it is that someone can definitely be a sports guy and a pro in the kitchen. And perhaps no celebrity chef is better at truly proving that point than Duff Goldman. The iconic pastry chef is best known for his ability to make tasty desserts and cakes, but he can combine that ability with other interests

Goldman has proven himself to be quite the sports fan. He is an avid Boston Bruins fan and baked a cake in honor of the team (via YouTube). His love of sports might be especially prominent when it comes to football. An admitted fan of the Baltimore Ravens, he has worn his support for the team on his sleeve. During a stay in California, Goldman posted about a Ravens-purple mixer he received on Instagram. He's even gone so far as to induct his daughter into his Ravens fandom, dressing her up in a football onesie. He has even shown love to Baltimore's football team in the form of cake.