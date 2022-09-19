GBBO Fans Were Disgusted By A Relatively Normal Cake Ingredient

Cakes can be complicated to make for those not versed in the fine art of baking. However, even those who do not bake, likely have some semblance of an idea of what goes into the average cake. Like the pies in the Broadway show Waitress, sugar, butter, and flour can be found among the main ingredients, as well as eggs and baking powder to help it rise (per Bake From Scratch).

The staples are always helpful to know, but lately, with the increase in baking hacks whether it be via TikTok or elsewhere, it seems people are discovering a myriad of other ingredients that help take cakes from basic to beyond delicious. And while it's understandable to be turned off by some of the more out there suggestions people have been using from tomatoes for acidity to sauerkraut for a richer texture, "The Great British Bake Off" fans seemed most surprised by an ingredient that is actually found in cakes fairly frequently.