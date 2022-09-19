How Starbucks Is Sweetening The Deal For Workers

Working as a frontline employee in the food service industry certainly has its drawbacks. However, when you pepper in understaffing and the battle between low wages and record-high inflation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic — the pleasantries associated with serving customers day in and day out are lost. Despite Starbucks' former CEO Kevin Johnson stating employee energy was "high" during the pandemic crisis, for employees, the lack of benefits and wages well under the $15 per hour minimum caused undue stress forcing workers to seek solutions outside the coffee retailer's proverbial walls (per Insider).

According to Reddit, most Starbucks employees are in favor of unionizing in hopes of acquiring a "living wage." In December of last year, Starbucks employees succeeded in their union efforts in Buffalo, NY which sparked a speedy trend resulting in almost 250 additional stores across the country turning to unionization over the last year (per NPR).

As more Starbucks locations attempt to unionize, the company is rolling out a new plan to not only increase efficiency through technological advancements but make employees happier with a better benefits plan. However, this new deal may only apply to a certain sect of Starbucks partners.