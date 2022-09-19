TGI Fridays Just Completed A Historic Expansion Deal In Asia

Fast food may be distinctly American, should the stereotypes be believed, but that's not to say that it's one heck of a business. Certain fast food chains have seen fit to expand from the borders of the U.S. and set up shop in different continents across the world.

Mcdonald's, for example, has set up an impressive 6,000 golden-arched restaurants all across Europe (via Franchise Europe), with the majority of its locations being in France according to Statista (Royale with Cheese, anyone?). According to a 2019 report from Matador Network, Kentucky Fried Chicken has emerged as one ofe most popular fast food chains in Asia, serving up a combination of its classic chicken and regionally-influenced dishes to hungry customers all across the continent. Smithsonian Magazine tells us that Japan's infatuation with the American Colonel and his poultry stems back to a wildly successful Christmas campaign back in the 1970s.

On that note, it would appear that even if you were to visit Asia, you'll still be able to say "thank God it's Friday" in a place that wants to make it feel like a Friday evening no matter when or where you are.