Instagram Is Pumped For Crumbl Cookies' New Milk-Inspired Flavor

The iconic cartoon cat Garfield is famous for his hatred of Mondays, which is a sentiment he probably shares with millions of people around the world. Just in the United States alone, one YouGov survey conducted last year found that a whopping 58% of Americans consider Monday to be the worst day of the week. Per HuffPost, mental health experts attribute the widespread distaste for the first workday of the week to several things, including the abrupt change in both sleeping patterns and emotions that occur between Sunday and Monday, as well as a general dislike people might have for their jobs.

Unfortunately, Mondays aren't going to be going away, well, ever. But avid fans of Crumbl Cookies have at least one thing to look forward to. Mondays are when the chain starts serving up a new batch of sweet treats that customers have just seven days to get their hands on before a new rotation comes into play.

Many people find excitement in seeing what Crumbl is cooking up for the week. However, this week's cookie lineup is extra special, as the chain is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its 2017 debut. Finally, after much anticipation, the chain took to Instagram on Sunday, September 18 to announce its birthday week flavor collection, which features a new, milk-inspired cookie that fans of the bakery are pumped to try.