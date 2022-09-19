Instagram Is Pumped For Crumbl Cookies' New Milk-Inspired Flavor
The iconic cartoon cat Garfield is famous for his hatred of Mondays, which is a sentiment he probably shares with millions of people around the world. Just in the United States alone, one YouGov survey conducted last year found that a whopping 58% of Americans consider Monday to be the worst day of the week. Per HuffPost, mental health experts attribute the widespread distaste for the first workday of the week to several things, including the abrupt change in both sleeping patterns and emotions that occur between Sunday and Monday, as well as a general dislike people might have for their jobs.
Unfortunately, Mondays aren't going to be going away, well, ever. But avid fans of Crumbl Cookies have at least one thing to look forward to. Mondays are when the chain starts serving up a new batch of sweet treats that customers have just seven days to get their hands on before a new rotation comes into play.
Many people find excitement in seeing what Crumbl is cooking up for the week. However, this week's cookie lineup is extra special, as the chain is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its 2017 debut. Finally, after much anticipation, the chain took to Instagram on Sunday, September 18 to announce its birthday week flavor collection, which features a new, milk-inspired cookie that fans of the bakery are pumped to try.
Instagrammers are excited over Crumbl's new Strawberry Milk cookie
Crumbl Cookies fans were divided over the bakery's "Minions"-inspired lineup last week. But its birthday week rotation seems to be hitting the nail on the head. Announced in an Instagram post, the lineup for this week features the returning Cake Batter, Peanut Butter Munch, and Dark Dream flavors. Joining them are milk chocolate chip and recently re-released sugar cookies that are available every week. Additionally, Crumbl is celebrating five years with a brand new flavor: Strawberry Milk, which features "a bright strawberry pie cookie filled with silky strawberry mousse and sprinkled with a delicious strawberry streusel."
The nostalgic treat has caught the attention of Crumbl fanatics on Instagram, including user @kevaughn_realtor, who claimed they would be getting an entire box of the flavor. "PINK MILK my childhood," another follower commented. "Why not have the best flavored milk as a cookie," remarked a third. On the Crumbl website, the Strawberry Milk cookie is deemed a "strawberry lover's delight" – though it appears to be hitting the spot for those who don't consider themselves the fruit's biggest fan, as well. "Strawberry milk was my favorite (coming from a chocolate lover)," wrote one Redditor. "It tastes light but sweet. I loved the white chips too."