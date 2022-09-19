Why This PSL Season Shattered Starbucks' Sales Record

One might think that after all these years, there's no way the Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks could still be a novel sales-driver for the coffee chain each fall, but they'd be wrong. According to Starbucks Interim CEO Howard Shultz, the chain's "highest, record sales week in [its] 51-year history was two weeks ago," when the fall menu arrived at stores (via Restaurant Business Online). Even more impressive? Foot traffic at the store increased by 25% in the first week after the fall menu dropped, an almost 10-point increase over last year (via Pacer.ai).

Customers ran to Dunkin's in higher numbers than in the previous two years to try its pumpkin-laden fall menu, too (per Restaurant Business Online). The northern hemisphere may have just experienced one of the hottest summers ever recorded (via The Washington Post), but apparently, even scorching temperatures in late August and early September haven't slaked customers' thirst for coffee chain pumpkin lattes.