Beyond Meat Exec Arrested For A Beyond Brutal Reason

Although Beyond Meat has established itself as a heavy hitter in the fake meat business, the plant-based meat manufacturer has had troubling issues this year. The company's future was called into question when industry experts noticed that Beyond Meat was way behind schedule on the plant-based meats it had promised to major fast food chains, consequently jeopardizing its deals with chains like Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, per Bloomberg.

Beyond was also slapped with two lawsuits this year. The company was accused of allowing mislabelled products to be sold, fraud, breach of contracts, and deceptive marketing and promotion tactics, as explained in a press release from the plaintiff. Just last month, Beyond Meat announced that it was lowering its forecast for revenue earned in 2022, indicating that the company was in hot water financially as well (via CNBC). Crediting interest rates, inflation, and a trend in consumers switching to cheaper options, the brand reported more losses than were anticipated and the company's shares saw a dip by 1%.

Now, Beyond Meat is making the rounds on the internet once again after the recent arrest of the company's chief operating officer (via People). This latest incident is troubling for reasons that go beyond normal business woes.