Why Foie Gras Is Still Being Served In NYC Despite Legal Battle

On a menu, foie gras denotes a decadent, delicacy known the world over. While the French term might sound more appetizing than "fat liver," the controversial luxury food is getting a reprieve in New York City. While The New York Times reported that a 2019 New York City Council vote banned foie gras starting in November 2022, it appears that diners will have another chance to indulge in the dish, which is cultivated by force feeding ducks or geese.

At the time of the Local Law 202's passing, 1,000 NYC restaurants had the controversial ingredient on their menus. Even though many other cities, states, and countries have banned the food due to animal cruelty concerns (per Animal Equality), there is another impact on the food industry. By eliminating the ability to purchase this particular dish, the farmers who cultivate the animal liver will see a significant impact to their bottom line — which has led to a lawsuit against NYC's law. The NY Post reported that, "(t)he farms will be forced to lay off hundreds of workers if the ban goes into effect." Although both sides of the table have their reasons for their stance, foie gras has not disappeared in NYC, yet, but the time might be coming.