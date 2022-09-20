The Sweet Birthday Cake Buddy Valastro Made For Gigi Hadid's Daughter

Who knew that one of Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's biggest fans might be a supermodel? Gigi Hadid hasn't been quiet on social media in the past few years about her admiration for Valastro and his extravagant cakes. She was thrilled when she was gifted a cake made by Valastro designed in the likeness of an everything bagel for her 25th birthday in April 2020, telling her Instagram followers she has watched his show for more than 10 years.

"I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY!" she wrote to Valastro in the caption. "It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn't an episode I've missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo's intern whenever needed," Hadid wrote. Valastro reposted the pic on his own Instagram with the caption, "it meant 'everything' to us making your day extra sweet."

Hadid went as far as to call the day in June 2021 when she met Buddy Valastro and donned a matching chefs' jacket the "Best. Day. Ever" (via Instagram). But it seems that was just the beginning of his edible birthday gifts.