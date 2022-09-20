Instagram Is Impressed With Martha Stewart's Apple Bread Pudding

Fall is here, and for many bakers, that probably means that it's time to welcome seasonal fruits back into the kitchen. But not all fall flavors are welcomed equally. While pumpkin seems to get lots of love from retailers, something that's obvious with Trader Joe's fall items, restaurant menus, and coffee shops like Starbucks with its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, apples just don't seem to get as much love these days as in the past.

Roughly 14,000 types of apples used to be grown in the United States, per the National Park Service. But these days, only about 200 types of apples are grown here (via the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center). Still, there are those who know that the sweet-tart fruit is not to be slept on. One of those apple visionaries is indisputably Martha Stewart. Not only does she have more apple recipes available on her website than pumpkin recipes, but she also recently took to Instagram to share an apple-studded bread pudding that her social media followers couldn't get enough of.