The FDA Just Sent Out A Warning Against A Food Social Media Trend

Social media trends are usually harmless and meant to be fun. Others, however, are more serious and can cause people hoping to participate in the "fun" to get hurt. Past dangerous food trends, like the Tide Pod challenge and the pre-workout fruit challenge, showed parents the likely harm that social media fads can have on young viewers. Another recent food-based trend combines food with a potentially hallucinogenic medicine in a recipe for disaster.

The "NyQuil Chicken" trend began earlier this year with a TikTok video (available on Reddit) in which the poster cooks chicken breasts in a pan full of NyQuil. The cough medicine turns the chicken blue, and the unnatural hue should already be a sign that the chicken is inedible.

Eating undercooked and unseasoned blue chicken might, and rightly so, not sound appealing to you. Teenagers, though, are more susceptible to dangerous internet trends, as their brains are still developing. According to HealthyChildren, the prefrontal cortex (which handles rational thought) is not fully formed until the mid-20s, making younger people more prone to impulsive actions like partaking in unwise internet trends. The NyQuil Chicken trend has resurfaced in the last few weeks, which prompted the FDA to release an official warning about the challenge.