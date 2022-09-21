Anne Burrell Is Celebrating Her Birthday In The Most Relatable Way

Chef Anne Burrell, who's best known for her roles in Food Network's "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef" and "Worst Cooks in America," celebrated her 53rd birthday on Wednesday, September 21. To commemorate the occasion, Food Network took to Twitter to share the chef's famous Raviolo al' Uovo dish. Along with a video explaining how the dish is made, Food Network also shared a link to the recipe. The creation, which Serious Eats calls "the kind of dish that people talk about for years," requires ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, chopped parsley, both whole eggs and egg yolks, flour, salt, unsalted butter, chicken stock, and sage leaves.

In the past, Burrell has celebrated her birthday in extravagant ways. According to Eater, the chef spent her 2019 birthday in Las Vegas, hanging out at The Linq Promenade and riding the High Roller. Per Caesars, the High Roller is a 550-foot-high "observation wheel" that provides impressive views of the Las Vegas strip. This year, though, it seems as if the chef has toned it down a bit, as she celebrated her birthday in a much more casual way.