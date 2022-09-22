Instagram Is Floored Over Aldi's Extensive Pumpkin Beer Selection

Fall is officially here, and you know what that means: all pumpkin everything. Enthusiasts can celebrate by whipping up the best pumpkin recipes for fall or picking up any of the literally thousands of pumpkin products flooding the supermarkets. Those who really want to get into the spirit can grab a PSL, knock out a 30-minute pumpkin streusel muffin recipe, and head over to the store to pick up some pumpkin spice-flavored Twinkies or even Gouda cheese. This season, though, one relatively pumpkin-deprived area of the market is getting a blast of seasonal sparkle from the pumpkin fairy (or whoever it is who spreads all that pumpkin spice spirit): beer.

According to Instagram, Aldi's got autumnal ale lovers covered this season with pumpkin beers. Though it might sound strange, many drinkers find that the subtly sweet flavor of pumpkin blends surprisingly well with a variety of beers, from the light and easy-drinking to the deeply toasty types (via VinePair). Some brews lean into the roasted pumpkin flavor profile, while others embrace the warming spices found in seasonal drinks and desserts. Aldi's trio of options aims to offer something for every preference.