Barilla Is Gearing Up For National Pasta Month In A Big Way

The Italians have a stronghold on carbohydrates. Pizza, bread, and, above all, pasta, are central to the country's cuisine. Founded in 1877 in Parma, Italy, Barilla was ranked the number-one pasta brand worldwide by Bell Italia, making up more than 40% of the Italian market and 25% of the U.S. market for the pantry staple.

Pasta is one of the most exported products in the world. Italians alone eat roughly 26 kilograms (more than 57 pounds) of it every year per capita. Barilla may have Italian origins, but the company is prevalent in many other countries, from Japan to The Netherlands. It's so well known that Barilla has practically become synonymous with pasta itself, per Great Italian Chefs.

The brand performed well on the Mashed list of popular pasta brands ranked worst to best, with the list citing Barilla's variety of shapes as several reasons for the prime spot. With National Pasta Month on the horizon, this pasta giant is showcasing its many offerings with something new for carb lovers everywhere.