Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its New Gluten-And Dairy-Free Beverage

Trader Joe's is one of those niche grocery stores that has cultivated a cult following for its continuous output of one-of-a-kind food items. Apart from social media users showcasing their excitement over the brand's new and exciting fall lineup of products on Instagram, the company has also amassed a unique following over the years due to its expansion of dairy- and gluten-free items, and with good reason. Trader Joe's Reviews lists more than 500 products that are considered dairy-free, and TikTok is the place to go if you want specific recommendations for TJ's items that are free from both gluten and dairy.

One of the main sectors of the dairy-free market under current expansion is milk alternatives. According to Research and Markets, non-dairy milk sales are supposed to reach $21.52 billion by 2024. If we're getting into the nitty gritty, the oat milk market is booming, with an expected expansion growth rate of 14.2% by 2028 (per Grand View Research).

The numbers have made it clear that people love their dairy-free milk, and Trader Joe's has taken note. The chain's latest product to hit shelves, noted by @traderjoeslist on Instagram, is spreading excitement to those with special diets far and wide.