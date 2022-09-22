Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its New Gluten-And Dairy-Free Beverage
Trader Joe's is one of those niche grocery stores that has cultivated a cult following for its continuous output of one-of-a-kind food items. Apart from social media users showcasing their excitement over the brand's new and exciting fall lineup of products on Instagram, the company has also amassed a unique following over the years due to its expansion of dairy- and gluten-free items, and with good reason. Trader Joe's Reviews lists more than 500 products that are considered dairy-free, and TikTok is the place to go if you want specific recommendations for TJ's items that are free from both gluten and dairy.
One of the main sectors of the dairy-free market under current expansion is milk alternatives. According to Research and Markets, non-dairy milk sales are supposed to reach $21.52 billion by 2024. If we're getting into the nitty gritty, the oat milk market is booming, with an expected expansion growth rate of 14.2% by 2028 (per Grand View Research).
The numbers have made it clear that people love their dairy-free milk, and Trader Joe's has taken note. The chain's latest product to hit shelves, noted by @traderjoeslist on Instagram, is spreading excitement to those with special diets far and wide.
Shoppers love that this oat milk has minimal ingredients
Trader Joe's isn't new to the oat milk game. In fact, the company may have garnered a bad reputation just last month over the product on Reddit due to mold-related issues. Nevertheless, dairy- and gluten-free fans don't seem to be deterred. When @traderjoeslist posted on Instagram this week about the store's new "Oats & Seeds" non-dairy beverage, priced at $3.99 per 28-ounce bottle, social media users weren't shy about showing their enthusiasm for the new product.
The fan account gave the drink her somewhat lukewarm approval, saying that while it has "a creamy flavor and blends well to coffee and tea," she prefers some of the store's other non-dairy milks. Still, commenters expressed excitement about finding a milk alternative without a long list of thickeners or additives. One user stated, "I'm impressed. It's nearly impossible to find a dairy-free beverage with minimal ingredients." Another praised, "the ingredients don't make me cringe."
Indeed, Trader Joes' non-dairy oat beverage includes add-ins like sunflower oil and xantham gum for consistency, while the new product contains just water, oats, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds. The jury is still out on whether or not this new beverage will live up to the hype. One Instagrammer called it "very good," while a Reddit user said it's "a bit grainy from the seeds but not bad overall." Are you willing to give it a try?