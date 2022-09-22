The Retired Oreo Flavor That Just Made A Comeback

Oreo is known for releasing new and exciting flavors that are usually only available for a limited time. According to People, 65 flavors have been introduced since 2012, with the first variation being a birthday cake cookie for the brand's 100th anniversary. So, why does the Nabisco-owned company keep releasing new flavors? Oreo's senior director Justin Parnell spoke to The New York Times, saying, "When we do it well, it drives our classic Oreo cookie, as well as the sales of the limited edition." He revealed that flavors are thought up 18 to 24 months before they're released. This process begins with around 50 flavors that are narrowed down to about 12.

In the span of 10 years, so many unexpected Oreo flavors have been introduced. According to Insider, some of the brand's most invented flavors include carrot cake Oreos, featuring carrot cake cookies and cream cheese frosting; Swedish Fish Oreos, which likely came to fruition because both products are made from Nabisco; and a mystery Oreo flavor that turned out to have Fruity Pebbles cream filling.

Sometimes, when these flavors make a noticeable splash, they're reintroduced in the future to fulfill fans' appetites. In fact, one popular flavor from 2020 just returned to the market.