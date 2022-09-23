Beavis And Butt-Head Are Gearing Up To Take A Nacho World Record Title

In the iconic words of the 90s characters, Beavis and Butt-head, "nachos rule." While the duo might have an affinity for gas station nachos, the pair have been known to eat large amounts of chips, cheese, and more, while sitting on the couch watching television (per IMDb). To celebrate the pair's return to the small screen (via The Hollywood Reporter), one Los Angeles restaurant is prepared to attempt a record-breaking nacho dish.

When creator Mike Judge debuted two characters who loved grunge and heavy metal to the masses, the response was more resounding than just a "heee-hee" (via IMDb). As Beavis and Butt-head became part of the zeitgeist, rock icons joined the slackers' unlikely adventures. Even if this cartoon did not have a profound message, it influenced pop culture. As the reboot hits Paramount+, many fans are looking for ways to capture those moments they have longed for during the show's hiatus. Although the pair might not have personally had the desire to put forth the effort to achieve a Guinness world record, Smorgasburg LA wants the opportunity to take that challenge. Whether it is time to blast "Master of Puppets" or be prepared for the moment of "You Shook Me All Night Long," the upcoming event in Los Angeles might have some people feeling a little full while sitting on the couch.