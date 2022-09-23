Beavis And Butt-Head Are Gearing Up To Take A Nacho World Record Title
In the iconic words of the 90s characters, Beavis and Butt-head, "nachos rule." While the duo might have an affinity for gas station nachos, the pair have been known to eat large amounts of chips, cheese, and more, while sitting on the couch watching television (per IMDb). To celebrate the pair's return to the small screen (via The Hollywood Reporter), one Los Angeles restaurant is prepared to attempt a record-breaking nacho dish.
When creator Mike Judge debuted two characters who loved grunge and heavy metal to the masses, the response was more resounding than just a "heee-hee" (via IMDb). As Beavis and Butt-head became part of the zeitgeist, rock icons joined the slackers' unlikely adventures. Even if this cartoon did not have a profound message, it influenced pop culture. As the reboot hits Paramount+, many fans are looking for ways to capture those moments they have longed for during the show's hiatus. Although the pair might not have personally had the desire to put forth the effort to achieve a Guinness world record, Smorgasburg LA wants the opportunity to take that challenge. Whether it is time to blast "Master of Puppets" or be prepared for the moment of "You Shook Me All Night Long," the upcoming event in Los Angeles might have some people feeling a little full while sitting on the couch.
Hello, I would like to order the Guinness World Records Nachos
Whether or not the Great Cornholio returns to the table remains to be seen (per IMDb), Beavis and Butt-head are getting a ginormous food celebration in their honor. According to a Smorgasburg LA Instagram post, the restaurant will attempt a Guinness World Record for the "world's largest serving of nachos." As guests prepare their Metallica t-shirts and appetite, only time will tell if the feat will be accomplished.
Currently, Guinness World Records recognizes the "Largest Serving of Nachos" weighing in at 4,689 pounds, 80 feet long, three feet wide, and more than 10 inches deep, which was served by Centerplate, Mexican restaurant Salty Iguana, the University of Kansas Athletics Department, and Lawrence Interdenominational Nutrition Kitchen (L.I.N.K.) in April 2012. In total, the nachos included "765 pounds of nacho chips, 405 pounds of salsa, 323 pounds of tomato, 918 pounds of meat and beans, and more than 2,200 pounds of cheese."
The City of Las Cruces attempted to break this record in 2018, as reported by Las Cruces Sun News. The event served 5,039 pounds of nachos containing chips, salsa, and cheese, along with heaps of meat, sour cream, beans, and jalapenos, but it appears that it was never certified by Guinness. According to the social media post, Smorgasburg LA is looking to go beyond both amounts to ensure that Beavis and Butt-head become the supreme nacho title holders.