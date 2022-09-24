Trader Joe's Is Going All Out For A Fall With These Cheesy Pumpkin Croissants
Known for being on the quirky side of the grocery chain industry, Trader Joe's is the sort of place that's frequently introducing new things, and when it comes to fall, the store is all-in with pumpkin season. From Pumpkin Ice Cream to their Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookie Mix, and their Pumpkin Pancake and Waffle Mix, it seems they want to be your one-stop shop for all things pumpkin spice related. You may be so overloaded on pumpkin spice items that you will well and truly be done with it until next season.
Even though it's only just now officially turned to fall, many people may be tired of hearing those two little words, "pumpkin spice," so this new offering from Trader Joe's could bring some haters out of the woodwork. Yet, many people who seem to be addicted to the flavor may ask you: Is there such a thing as too much pumpkin spice? Trader Joe's obviously doesn't think so, and people are pleasantly surprised by their new cheesy pumpkin croissant offerings.
Sweet cheesecake pumpkin spice goodness
Instagram user @traderjoeslist recently posted a photo of Trader Joe's Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants and fans seemed impressed. The post read, "These look insanely delicious and I love the transformation from a poof of a dough ball to a square. The gluten eaters of the world must report back on how tasty these are!" One respondent mentioned what many are possibly thinking, "I'm just gonna say it ... Way too much pumpkin stuff at Trader Joe's right now," and several others lamented that they weren't gluten-free. Others said they were planning trips to Trader Joe's or that they had several boxes of the treat already in their freezer.
More comments on the post included, "Highly recommended, especially with a pumpkin latte," and, "Very good! There is lots of pumpkin cheesecake filling," plus, "These are flakey, buttery, and pumpkiny delicious!!!"
Trader Joe's website describes the product as an "impossibly creamy, cheesecake-inspired filling of cream cheese, pastry cream, velvety pumpkin purée, and a warming blend of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and ginger." As the grocery store points out, these aren't traditional croissants of rolled pastry. They appear to look more like a Danish but much bigger. You can find these in the freezer aisle of your local Trader Joe's and each box contains two of the desserts for $3.99.