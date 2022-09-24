Trader Joe's Is Going All Out For A Fall With These Cheesy Pumpkin Croissants

Instagram user @traderjoeslist recently posted a photo of Trader Joe's Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants and fans seemed impressed. The post read, "These look insanely delicious and I love the transformation from a poof of a dough ball to a square. The gluten eaters of the world must report back on how tasty these are!" One respondent mentioned what many are possibly thinking, "I'm just gonna say it ... Way too much pumpkin stuff at Trader Joe's right now," and several others lamented that they weren't gluten-free. Others said they were planning trips to Trader Joe's or that they had several boxes of the treat already in their freezer.

More comments on the post included, "Highly recommended, especially with a pumpkin latte," and, "Very good! There is lots of pumpkin cheesecake filling," plus, "These are flakey, buttery, and pumpkiny delicious!!!"

Trader Joe's website describes the product as an "impossibly creamy, cheesecake-inspired filling of cream cheese, pastry cream, velvety pumpkin purée, and a warming blend of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and ginger." As the grocery store points out, these aren't traditional croissants of rolled pastry. They appear to look more like a Danish but much bigger. You can find these in the freezer aisle of your local Trader Joe's and each box contains two of the desserts for $3.99.