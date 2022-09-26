The Industry-Changing Food Coming To Taco Bell

A fast food chain that specializes in ground beef and chicken may not be the first place you'd think to go if you're a vegetarian. Much to everyone's surprise, however, Taco Bell has slowly established itself as not just a vegetarian-friendly chain, but one that serves meat-free options that are actually at par with its meatier offerings.

In 2019, Taco Bell announced that it was rolling out a dedicated vegetarian menu at 7,000 outlets across the U.S and the next year, Taco Bell offered more good news for vegetarians, offering a meat-free version of its Toasted Cheddar Chalupa to the menu. But that's not all. Taco Bell has been dedicatedly working towards offering vegetarian options that go beyond simply swapping steak and beef for black beans or refried beans.

Leading plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat and Taco Bell's parent company Yum! Brands!, which also include KFC and Pizza Hut, have been working on an innovative meat-free protein for the restaurant's menu since 2021 (via Beyond Meat). Though Taco Bell has since tested two new plant-based types of meat in its Naked Chalupa with a plant-based shell and the Cravetarian Taco, not a lot has been spoken about Beyond Meat's plant-based protein for Taco Bell. That is, until now. In a statement released on September 21, Taco Bell announced that it's much anticipated plant-based carne asada in collaboration with Beyond Meat was finally ready to be unveiled (via PR Newswire).